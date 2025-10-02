Three Sentenced For Sex Trafficking a Minor in San Luis Obispo 10.02.2025

The county district attorney’s office has announced the sentencing for three individuals that were convicted in July by three separate juries.

Tremaine Quincy Tejon Jones, Joshua Diante Murphy, and Heather Lynne Hunt were all convicted of sex trafficking a minor and pimping a minor under the age of 16, among other crimes. With judge Timonthy S. Covello presiding, Tremaine Jones was sentenced to 16 years, Joshua Murphy to 14 years and 4 months, and Heather Hunt to 8 years in state prison. All three will be required to register as sex offenders for their lifetime.

Deputy district attorney Kimber R. Dittrich, who was the assigned sex crimes trial prosecutor said this about the victim: “This remarkable young survivor was brave enough to come to court and testify over several days before three juries. Because of her courage these criminals were held accountable.”