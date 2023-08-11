San Salvador Ship Tours Available in Morro Bay 8.11.2023

Visitors to Morro Bay have the opportunity to take a tour on the full-scale replica of the Galleon ship: the San Salvador.

The San Salvador is the first recorded european vessel to sail along the southern California coastline, belonging to explorer Juan Rodrigez in 1542. The replica ship was last in Morro Bay in 2016.

Visitors at the south pier have until Sunday, August 20th to take a tour of the ship. Tours are offered every 15 minutes from 10 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon. Tickets can be purchased online. Multi-day sailing tours are also available, sailing from Morro Bay to the southern channel islands and then to Oxnard.

The sailing tour will go from August 21st to August 26th. From the 27th to September 1st, the ship will sail from Oxnard to San Diego.