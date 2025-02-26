PG&E Holding Virtual Town Hall For South Bay & Central Coast in March 2.26.2025

PG&E has announced another online webinar and town hall has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 11th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

This town hall will include counties across the south bay and central coast, including San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

PG&E leaders, including regional vice president, Teresa Alvarado, will be present to answer questions by the community.

The webinar’s main updates will focus on how PG&E is reducing wildfire risks, and providing tips to keep yourself safe.

The webinar’s link can be found at PG&E’s website.