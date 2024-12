In its most recent city council meeting, the city of Paso Robles allocated 4 million dollars in unspent measure J-20 funds to street repair projects.

Repairs will go to 18th, 30th, 32nd and 36th streets from Vine to Spring, and 16th street from Chestnut to Spring. The city has released a statement on this allocation, stating that the final design and bid documents will be initiated in the next few weeks.

The city’s goal is to have construction beginning by late summer or early fall of 2025.