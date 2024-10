A PG&E power outage struck the Creston and highway 229 area yesterday evening.

At around 7:29 pm, around 1,722 PG&E customers were without power, with the estimated restoration time going into early Tuesday morning.

The affected areas were just east of Atascadero along highway 41 to Creston, down to just north of Santa Margarita.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.