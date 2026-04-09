PG&E Residents to Receive Climate Credit in April – 04.09.2026

PG&E customers could see a credit to their energy bills this April. PG&E says “millions of residential and eligible small business customers will see a California climate credit automatically applied” to their bills.

Residential households with an active natural gas account will receive a credit of $46.26, and small business customers that are eligible will receive an electric credit of $36.18. PG&E says in March, the California public utilities commission voted to pause the residential electric credit later this year to coincide with high-usage months, targeting August and September for electric customers, and February for natural gas customers.

“Since 2014, PG&E households have received nearly $1,200 in total in California climate credits on their energy bills,” according to PG&E.