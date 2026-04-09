Supervisors Adopt Policy Regarding Immigration Enforcement & Nonpublic Spaces 04.09.2026

The county board of supervisors discussed the findings of its Ad Hoc immigration task force in its meeting on Tuesday.

The task force was formed following the January 27th board of supervisors meeting that garnered significant public attention and scrutiny on the role of the sheriff’s office and county jail with immigration enforcement. In the presentation on Tuesday, county staff stated that federal officers do not have the authority to commandeer county spaces. However, being present or making an arrest is not considered commandeering.

The county also said they currently have the authority to regulate the time, place, and manner in which the public can access nonpublic spaces, such as jail lobbies, in a politically neutral way. The task force met with various county agencies regarding immigration enforcement activity as well. The sheriff’s office agreed to post FAQ’s, quarterly reports, and updates on ICE jail access. Public commenters thanked the board of supervisors for taking action and pushing for greater transparency, but said there should still be more done.

The board voted 3 – 2 to adopt a policy that would prohibit federal commandeering of county property, and prohibit access to nonpublic county facilities without a judicial warrant.