This week Pioneer Day events get underway. We mentioned that yesterday morning, but one correction.

The Pioneer Ladies Luncheon is at 11:30 Thursday. If you were invited and you plan to attend, you need to contact Debbie Moore Vandergon or Corrine Moore Rhoden.

The Pre-Pioneer Day kick off is Saturday evening in a hangar near the Estrella Warbirds Museum. There will be a barbecue, casino and live band.

Again, you may contact the Pioneer Day officials for more information, or to RSVP.