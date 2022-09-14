Planning Commission Vote 09.14.2022

The Paso Robles Planning Commission approves a zoning text amendment related to commercial cannabis use.

Community development director Warren Frace introduced the subject to the planning commission. It establishes a commercial cannabis business zone for the city. That’s where delivery operations may operate, and may set the stage for ultimately, commercial retail stores may operate. It also changes the names from marijuana to cannabis, reflecting the legalization of marijuana. Now that it’s legal, the state wants it called cannabis. Not pot, weed, smoke, ganga or one of many other terms used when it was illegal, and that included marijuana.

After an hour of discussion the planning commission voted to approve the zoning text amendment. It passed 3-2 with commissioners casting the dissenting votes. They cited “process” as the reason for their “no vote.”

So the amendment passes. The cannabis issue commission comes back before the city council on October 4th. That’s when the council is expected to receive the results from the city wide survey on how Paso Roblans feel about retail cannabis stores opening in the city.