Are you planning to travel to Cayucos this weekend for the annual polar bear dip?

It’s becoming quite the annual event.

Thousands of people taking the plunge at twelve noon. Thousands more watching from the Cayucos pier.

One of the regulars is Scott Reneau of Paso Robles. This will be his 23rd year taking the polar bear dip.

That’s at noon Sunday in Cayucos, and it’s free.