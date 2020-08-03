Pond Fire Update 8.03.2020

Did you see the huge cloud out over the hills east of Santa Margarita Saturday afternoon. That was the beginning of the pond fire. That fire has burned 1550 acres east of Santa Margarita and south of highway 58. Yesterday, it was only 10% contained.

This morning, fire trucks lined the road near the Black Oak Motel off Creston road. Firefighters brought in to fight the fire, although some may be on the way home from other fires in the state.

Another fire burned 25-30 acres on Neal Springs road and Berry Patch lane around 2 Saturday afternoon.