What happens if your dog runs off in an unfamiliar place? Teresa J. Rhyne of Paso Robles has written a book about her experience. She says her beagle mix, Poppy, ran off in a 1500-acre park in Riverside county.

She was rescued from the Chinese dog meat production operation, and was still shy. But Teresa’s instincts to locate her dog were corrected by a pet detective.

She’s written a book, Poppy In The Wild, which comes out October 8th.