Power outages in Los Osos knocked out electricity to about 2500 customers in Los Osos and about 3,000 in Atascadero.

In Los Osos, the power first went out around 8:36 yesterday morning.

In Atascadero, the power went around 11:15 yesterday morning.

The power was restored in most areas yesterday afternoon.

One man living in rural Creston says he did not get his power back until after eight last night.

PG and E is assessing the cause of the outage.