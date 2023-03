PG & E reports around 700 customers are without power this morning.

PG & E says the majority of the outages are in the north county, with the utility company’s outage map showing Cambria, Paso Robles and an area off highway 58 heavily impacted.

Three of the outages began overnight with restoration is expected to occur between ten and eleven this morning

PG&E says downed lines, trees and flooding are the biggest issues crews are facing and advises people to prepare for extended outages.