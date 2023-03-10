Rainy Weekend 03.10.2023



Press Release – Paso Robles Storm Update_Evac Warnings_3-10-2023

The city of Paso Robles reports 1.4 inches over the past 24 hours ending this morning around 6. For the season, were up to 23 and a half inches.

Forecasters are predicting another 1-2 inches of rain today. The heaviest rainfall will be between 8 and twelve noon this morning. If you’ve been outside, you’ve probably noticed that it’s much warmer. This storm is from the Pineapple Express, and that concerns people at higher elevations who have received several feet of snowfall. There’s concern it could cause hazardous snowmelt.

Some roads are already closed. North River road between Niblick road and Union road is already closed this morning. South River road closed south of Niblick road. Other road closures include, Shell Creek road, San Marcos, Santa Rita, Penman Springs, Los Palos at Santa Barbara, Creston at Neal Springs, Avenales Ranch road at East Pozo road and highway 58 at Seven Mile road.

And again, do not use the Arizona River crossings today. More on the weather forecast coming up in a few minutes.