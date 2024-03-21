PR PD Respond to Incident at Saint Rose Catholic School 03.21.2024

Press Release 20240320 – St Rose Incident

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of an incident that took place at Saint Rose Catholic School yesterday morning.

At around 10 am, the department received a report that a student had made possible threats towards other students on campus. Staff promptly separated the student, and a school resource officer responded and investigated the matter. The school resource officer determined that there was no intent to threaten any students or staff on campus, and the student instead made an inappropriate comment.

A release by the police department further said parents should speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words.