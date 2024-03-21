New Marketing Dir For Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance 03.21.2024

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance announced that it is welcoming back Krista Smith as its new marketing director.

Holding a master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s degree in journalism, Smith previously supported consumer engagement efforts for the Wine Country Alliance from 2011 to 2016. Following this, she worked in public affairs and communications for the Cal Poly college of liberal arts, and later supported industry outreach in the California agriculture and non-profit sectors.

She officially rejoined the Wine Country Alliance in October, 2023. As the marketing director, the Wine Country Alliance says she will use social media, advertising, and content creation to expand awareness and deepen consumer engagement with Paso Robles Wine Country.

Smith said: “I’m excited to bring my expertise and passions back to the PRWCA and continue to advance Paso Robles wine country.”