Prop 1 Race Called & Update For SLO County Election Results 03.21.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office posted another update for the March 5th primary election yesterday afternoon.

For the district 5 supervisor race, Heather Moreno once again widens the gap to Susan Funk. Moreno now holds 56.40% of the votes to Funk’s 43.60%, with a difference of 2,058 votes. The clerk-recorder’s office anticipates releasing another update on Friday, March 22nd.

According to their unprocessed ballot report, around 3,258 ballots remain, and after that, all that will remain will be provisional ballots that are in need of signature curing. County clerk-recorder Elaina Cano anticipates the counting and certifying will be wrapped up on Wednesday, March 27th.

For proposition 1: the associated press has called the passage of proposition 1. Not all votes in California have been counted, but the current lead with “yes” votes is enough to ensure its passage. 50.2% of voters in the state said ‘yes’ to proposition 1, and 49.8% said ‘no.’ Proposition 1 will use 6.4 billion dollars in bond funding to build housing and residential treatment facilities for people with mental health and substance abuse challenges, and provides housing for the homeless. This will shift around 140 million dollars annually from the mental health services act, passed in 2004.