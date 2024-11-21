Prescribed Burn East of Santa Margarita Scheduled Today 11.21.2024

Cal Fire, in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo county Air Pollution Control District & other agencies announced they have scheduled a prescribed burn.

The burn is scheduled for this morning at 10 am, located around 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita near the intersection of Las Pilitas road and Parkhill road. The burn would go through approximately 220 acres of hazardous vegetation.

Cal Fire says they will monitor the weather conditions in the area very closely leading up to the prescribed burn to ensure there are safe burning conditions.