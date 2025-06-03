Prescribed Burn Scheduled For Outside of Santa Margarita 6.03.2025

NEWS RELEASE – June 1st – 7OAKS

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in collaboration with private land owners and other agencies, has scheduled a 17-acre prescribed burn outside of Santa Margarita.

This burn is being done to control vegetation and improve ecosystem health. The burn is planned for this morning, starting at around 10 am on Seven Oaks Way, between Las Pilitas and Parkhill road.

Smoke will be visible in the surrounding areas. Residents and travelers are advised to not report the fire unless there is an emergency not related to this operation.