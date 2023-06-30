Press Conference From Newsom on Wildfires 06.30.2023

Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference at Cal Fire’s Grass Valley air attack base, intending to highlight the preparations for California’s upcoming wildfire season.

One such preparation is the increased usage of prescribed burns and forest management, with 20 million dollars in funding allocated for liability insurance for landowners.

Additional air tankers, to the already largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world have been added, capable of carrying up to 4000 gallons of retardant. The usage of aircraft, cameras, light detection, and satellites are employed to allow for constant surveillance and information on potential wildfires. And several executive orders from Newsom signed in recent years intended to allow for easier prescribed burns and streamlining of housing and waiving of fees for residents displaced by fires.

The full press conference by Newsom is available online.