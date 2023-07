Activists, members of the Sierra Club, and San Luis Obispo Climate Lobby all gathered to protest fossil fuel companies filing a referendum to the passage of SB 1137.

SB 1137 is an environmental law that would set a buffer zone of 3200 feet around oil drilling sites, intended to protect communities and residential areas from the harms of drilling sites.

The bill, supported by governor Gavin Newsom, is currently on hold, and a referendum next year will determine whether the law is overturned.