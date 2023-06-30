Paso Homeless Public Workshops Next Week 06.30.2023

The city of Paso Robles is in the process of developing a five-year strategic plan to address homelessness in the community.

Housing and homelessness is one of the six goal areas of prioritization for the current fiscal year budget cycle, focused on enhancing emergency sheltering services and reducing the number of unsheltered individuals.

As part of engaging the community, the city will host public sessions to hear the perspectives, suggestions, and insights of community members.

The public sessions begin next week; the first on Friday July 7th at 6 pm in the city council chamber, and the second on Saturday, July 8th at 9 in the morning.