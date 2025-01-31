Sheriff’s Office Identify Suspect in Templeton Shooting 1.31.2025

The identity of the shooter in Templeton has been released by the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred January 29th at around 10 pm, with the suspect shooter, 37-year-old Thomas Farrell of Templeton, firing multiple shots near Templeton high school on South Main street.

Farrell also fired shots on both patrol units that arrived on the scene, though no deputies were injured.

He has been booked on two counts of attempted murder for his actions, however, and is being held without bail.

The release by the sheriff’s office says they believe this is an isolated incident, with no connection to the high school, and no further public safety risk.