A serious warning about fire and weed abatement at the rotunda last night.

The deadline to remove hazardous weeds is June first.

City manager Rachelle Rickard tells the city council that the city of Atascadero does not want to do the weed abatement. They would prefer that you do it. Or hire a professional to reduce those weeds around your property.

She says if the city abates the weeds around your home it will be very expensive.