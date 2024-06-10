PRJUSD Board Meeting Tomorrow, Ratifying Agreement w/Public Educators 6.10.2024

06-11-24 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tomorrow, with its closed session starting at 6 pm.

On the board’s action items is a proposed ratification for the agreement between the school district, and the Paso Robles public educators.

The two parties were at an impasse back in April this year regarding an 8% pay raise the public educators were asking for, which the school district said they cannot afford. A fact-finding session was held on May 7th, with both parties reaching a consensus.

The proposed increase for salary will be: the 2022-2023 salary schedule increasing by 2%, the 2023 salary schedule increasing by another 2% effective February 1, 2024, and a 1% increase of this salary schedule effective July 1st.

Other parts of the agreements include changing district stipends, such as those for coaches & athletic directors, as those for teachers with bilingual teaching skills.