In partnership with the Paso Robles joint unified school district, local residents, and Mathnasium, a new local nonprofit will seek to offer free after-school math tutoring for students in Paso Robles.

Teampaso, the nonprofit, aims to help prepare students for careers in fields that require strong math skills.

Teampaso will primarily help students who are two to five years below their grade levels in math, with tutoring scheduled to begin this November.