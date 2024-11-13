Opioid Overdose-Reversal Boxes Placed at 23 Locations Across SLO Co 11.13.2024

A new program has been launched by the San Luis Obispo county behavioral health department.

In a release yesterday morning, the department says these ‘naloboxes’ contain essential tools to respond to opioid overdoses, including naloxone nasal spray, CPR face shields, gloves, and usage instructions.

The release says the program was first rolled out in October, with 23 boxes available in key locations throughout the county. These include public parks, libraries, and county health centers.

Funding for this program was provided by the county’s opioid settlement funds and the California department of healthcare services naloxone distribution project.