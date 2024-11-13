SLO County Developer, Ryan Wright, Sentenced to Federal Prison 11.13.2024

On Tuesday of this week, San Luis Obispo county developer, Ryan Petetit, formerly known as Ryan Wright, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for paying bribes to former San Luis Obispo county district 3 supervisor Adam Hill.

The department of justice said that between June 2014 and May 2017, Wright bribed Hill by funneling money through his consultant company, on the agreement that Hill would use his position to secure approvals for Wright’s real estate developments.

Hill eventually committed suicide, and was found dead in his home on August 6, 2020.