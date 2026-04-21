Protecting What Matters 04.21.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*12:30 – 1:00pm – Megan Barth, Executive Editor, California Globe – Specializing in Investigative Journalism. Wondering where your tax dollars have gone in recent years – Massive fraud in California uncovered. The lies and potential crimes of Eric Swalwell and his enablers. Who is Tom Styer, leading Democrat billionaire in the reshuffled California Governor’s race?.

*1:00pm – 2:00pm – Larry Nisenson, Chief Commercial Officer & Andy Freedman Corporate Development & Brand Strategy Leader – Assured Allies

Why Healthspan & not Lifespan is the new wellbeing metric. How wellness platforms are revolutionizing health insurance and the future care we receive.

Tying your Healthspan and Wealthspan together for a better future.