Two Fires in Paso Robles on Saturday 08.03.2026

Press Release Structure fire – 8-1-2026

Landfill Fire

Paso Fire & Emergency Services responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, August 1st.

The first occurred at about 5:18 pm. A residential fire broke out on the 2900 block of Vine street in Paso Robles. Firefighters found like smoke and water coming from the front door of the residence as occupants were leaving. They found one bedroom was charged with smoke with a home sprinkler activated. The home sustained extensive water damage due to the sprinkler activation, and crews remained on the scene for two hours to help with cleanup. The cause of the fire was a candle left unattended in the bedroom.

A second fire broke out at the city landfill at about 7:04 pm. Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the landfill, with a large area of debris actively burning, and pieces of heavy equipment threatened by the fire. Firefighters were able to push the flames back, and get everything moved prior to full extinguishment. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.