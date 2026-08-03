CHP Coastal Division Investigating Suspicious Death on US 101 Near Vineyard Drive 08.03.2026

CHP is investigating a death they believe is suspicious.

On Friday, July 31st at about 11:05 am, a possible dead body was located on the west shoulder of the US-101 near Vineyard drive in Templeton. Templeton area CHP officers arrived on the scene with fire personnel, discovering a male lying face-down within the dirt shoulder. No personal identification information was found near the scene.

CHP coastal investigative services unit personnel are currently investigating the incident as a suspicious death of an unknown person. Anyone with potential information about this incident is encouraged to contact detective Jacob Scott at (805) 895 – 8208.