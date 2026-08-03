City of Paso Robles to Consider Highway 46/Airport Road Undercrossing Feasibility 08.03.2026

The city of Paso Robles will evaluate the feasibility of undercrossings at multiple locations on highway 46 east.

The agenda for tomorrow’s Paso Robles city council meeting has an item to approve an agreement with a consultant to perform a feasibility study, evaluating the cost, benefits, and potential funding needed for the undercrossings. Right now the city is evaluating conceptual undercrossings at Heur Heuro creek, Union road, and Airport road.

“The study is intended to provide the city with objective technical information regarding the viability of undercrossing alternatives and establish a foundation for future transportation planning efforts,” according to the city. The city has been considering making improvements to the highway 46 east corridor for years, with a currently planned overcrossing at Union road and the 46 determined to have significant challenges and costs.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person or listen right here on KPRL.