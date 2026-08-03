Tree Removal in Paso Robles to Close Lanes on US 101 & Theatre Drive 08.03.2026

07.31.26 Paso Robles Tree Removal

On August 5th and 6th, from 8:30 am to 1 pm, travelers on southbound US 101 near Theatre drive will encounter lane closures.

Crews will be removing a dead tree from a side of the US 101. The southbound side of the freeway will be reduced to just one lane, south of the 46 off-ramp. In addition, flaggers will be directing traffic intermittently along Theatre drive in front of the Target shopping center.

Messages and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of areas under traffic control.