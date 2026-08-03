Pedestrian & Accessibility Improvements For Riverside Ave & Commerce Way 08.03.2026

Weekly Project Update

The city of Paso Robles will begin two infrastructure improvement projects this month.

Starting today, the riverside avenue pedestrian improvements project will improve pedestrian access between 17th and 21st streets. This includes ADA-compliant curb ramps and driveway approaches, as well as improvements to connecting sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

Commerce way will also have work begin Monday, August 10th. This project will address deteriorated pavement between Sherwood road and Scott street, alongside pedestrian improvements, pavement repairs, and asphalt resurfacing. Construction for both projects will occur between 7 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane shifts and traffic-control measures within the work areas.