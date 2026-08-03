Overnight Closure of Southbound US 101 On-Ramp in Santa Margarita 08.03.2026

07.31.26 US 10158 on ramp closure Santa Margarita

The southbound US-101 on-ramp at highway 58 in Santa Margarita will be closed this week, Monday through Thursday, during working hours.

Working hours are 7 pm to 6 am. Crews will be at the site performing culvert repairs. The on-ramp will be open during the day, and night closures are expected to be completed the morning of August 7th.

Travelers wishing to head southbound will need to detour north on El Camino Real towards Atascadero, turn left onto Santa Barbara road, and enter the US 101 south.