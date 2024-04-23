Protecting What Matters 04.23.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Stephen Moses, President, Center for Long-Term Care Reform. Speaking on why and how current methods of paying for long-term care cannot continue. Saving Medicaid/MediCal for the truly needy. Commonsense solutions for America’s aging population.

*Edward Ring, Director of Water & Energy Policy, California Policy Center. Speaking on the financialization of nature. California water policy. Two visions for California’s future.