Protecting What Matters 08.13.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Rich Verruni, General Manager of Allegretto Vineyard Resort. Joys of the hospitality business. What makes Allegretto Vineyard Resort one of top three Wine County Hotel/Resorts. The benefits of employment opportunities at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort.

*Larry Nisenson, Chief Commercial Officer of Assured Allies. Learn about successful strategies for aging. Discussion of the book “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, MD. How Assured Allies is helping insurance companies improve health and the client experience.