Protecting What Matters 09.24.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Susan Shelley, Vice-President Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. The history and importance of Proposition 13 to all Californians. Why it’s important to stop Proposition 5, the latest effort to gut Proposition 13. Additional California ballot propositions, that if passed, will cost you dearly.

*Jenny Grinager, Trustee, Templeton Unified School District. Why and how cell phone regulations in our public schools are good for our kids. Educational proficiency in our schools. Social emotional learning and other bad ideas that hurt our schools and students.