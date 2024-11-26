Protecting What Matters 11.26.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Darcia Stebbens, SLO County Election Integrity Report. Latest election results and the current state of play in local races. Persistent election day issues that need to be addressed in SLO County. What needs to be done locally to improve and assure accurate and fair elections?

*Supervisor John Peschong. SLO County Budget Cut-Backs-Process and likely outcomes. Issues facing SLO County Board of Supervisors as we head into 2025. John’s view of 2024 election results & lessons learned that could help the CA GOP.