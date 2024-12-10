Protecting What Matters 12.10.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Rabbi Meir Gordon – Chabad Paso Robles. Rising antisemitism around the world Vs. hope of growing Arab-Israel cooperation. Story of Hanukkah & Paso Robles Menorah Lighting Ceremony December 29th. Chabad of Paso Robles Year-End Campaign and plans for 2025.

*Alexandra Morris – Gerontologist. CA-San Luis Obispo County Master Plan on Aging. Role of a Geriatric Care Manager in the aging and long-term care planning process. “Tips” and indicators to watch for when we see aging loved ones during the holidays.