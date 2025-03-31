Protestors Gather in Downtown Paso Robles 3.31.2025

First gathering in the Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) parking lot on 15th street, dozens of protestors gathered in Paso Robles on Sunday through the rain to show their support of immigrants.

Protest signs not only rallied support for immigrant communities, but also contained messages against ICE, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump.

Following speeches in the MICOP parking lot, protestors marched to the Paso Robles downtown city park to continue their rally.

In addition to MICOP, the protest was organized by Mujeres de Accion, the diversity coalition of San Luis Obispo, democratic socialists of America San Luis Obispo, and the central coast coalition for undocumented student success.