DUI Chase in Paso Robles Leads to Arrest in Downtown Area 3.31.2025

Pursuit 3-29-25

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a possible DUI vehicle on Spring street Saturday evening.

A release by the department says the vehicle was driving in the center of the roadway on Spring street, and when officers stopped the vehicle on the 400 block of Spring street, the vehicle fled from officers northbound on Spring street.

Officers pursued the vehicle in all the way to the downtown area, the release says. After unsuccessfully attempting to box the vehicle, a spike trap was successfully deployed to stop it.

The driver was arrested on the 1200 block of Spring street, and was identified as 27-year-old Luis Urrea of San Diego. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.