Several City-Related Services Moving to Paso City Hall 3.31.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced several services will be moved to city hall, 1000 Spring street above the city library.
Previously located at the city hall annex, 821 Pine street suite A, this relocation allows for improved access, efficiency, and services delivery for local residents and businesses.
The following services will be relocated:
Water and wastewater billing
Business licenses and renewals
Transient occupancy tax payments
RTA bus pass sales
Office phone numbers for these services will be unchanged.