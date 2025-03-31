Several City-Related Services Moving to Paso City Hall 3.31.2025

Press Release – UB Relocation

The city of Paso Robles announced several services will be moved to city hall, 1000 Spring street above the city library.

Previously located at the city hall annex, 821 Pine street suite A, this relocation allows for improved access, efficiency, and services delivery for local residents and businesses.

The following services will be relocated:

Water and wastewater billing

Business licenses and renewals

Transient occupancy tax payments

RTA bus pass sales

Office phone numbers for these services will be unchanged.