Protests Across SLO County on Presidents’ Day 2.18.2025

Yesterday afternoon, several protests were held across San Luis Obispo county, in opposition to the second Trump administration.

Locations included the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo, the corner of Grand avenue & Oak Park blvd in Grover Beach, the corner of Spring & 12th street in Paso Robles, and on Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay blvd in Los Osos.

Hundreds were in attendance for the San Luis Obispo protest. The website for organizing the protest says the goal is to emphasize how democracy is being “Shredded by Trump, Musk and MAGA.”

Protests on this day were also held across the country, as part of a “grassroots” effort called “50501,” standing for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

The group organized demonstrations on February 5, 2025, and a second on Presidents’ Day.