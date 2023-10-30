PRYAC Receives Grant For 25th Anniversary & Holding A Fundraiser 10.30.2023

PR Youth Arts Gala Flyer 5.5 X 10.25 Print Ready

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announced on Friday that it has received a generous 25 thousand dollar grant from the community foundation of San Luis Obispo county.

Youth Arts says the grant will help them meet the increased demand for its afterschool arts programs for music, art, theater, dance and culinary enrichment for all local youth ages. In commemoration for its 25th anniversary, the Youth Arts Center will also be holding its annual Dining with the Arts fundraiser next Friday, November 10th at 5 pm. The event will feature a unique blend of artwork, music, and live performances featuring budding stars from the Youth Arts.

Youth Arts says live and silent auction items will also be available for bidding, such as a vacation home in Baja, a Cass Winery VIP overnight experience, or artwork by Anne Laddon and Dale Evers.

Tickets for the fundraising event can be purchased at: my805tix.com.