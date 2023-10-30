Combative Middle School Student Arrested in Paso 10.30.2023

October 27 PR

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report by Daniel Lewis middle school on Friday morning that a student was being combative with staff members.

Officers arrived on the scene after locking down the school, and placed the student under arrest. One officer sustained minor injuries after the student reportedly refused to comply with the officers and continued to be combative. The student was arrested and transported to San Luis Obispo county juvenile hall.

An unrelated incident occurred at Paso Robles high school a few hours later, where staff were made aware of a possible violent threat to the school. The school was shut down at 3 pm. Officers investigated, and according to the police department, the threat was deemed unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.