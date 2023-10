A PG&E power outage swept part of the Paso Robles area on Friday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

The outage occurred at around 4:40 pm, affecting areas west of Spring street, most of the area north of 24th street, and areas along Nacimiento Lake drive.

PG&E says the outage was a result of the enhanced powerline safety settings, in place for wildfire safety. Power was restored several hours later at around 7 pm.