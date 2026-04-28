Three Dog Night to Perform at California Mid-State Fair 04.28.2026

The California mid-state fair has announced legendary rock band Three Dog Night will be performing with special guests Ambrosia and John Ford Coley on Friday, July 24th.

This event will be combined with wine offerings for an unforgettable evening of music and wine. Three Dog Night is known for its iconic hits such as “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “One.”

Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, May 1st at 10 am. Ticket prices start at $40. Guests who held tables for the 2025 evening of music and wine will receive table renewal procedures and additional details via email at a later date. Those interested in joining the table wait-list can make reservations by emailing: [email protected].

The evening of music and wine offers a unique experience at the fair, blending live entertainment with the rich flavors of local central coast wineries.