Public Meeting For 46 East/Union Interchange Project 8.10.2023

The city of Paso Robles is still seeking public comment on the proposed mitigated negative environmental impact assessment for the highway 46 east interchange project.

The project is a partial cloverleaf interchange and overcrossing at the intersection of highway 46 east and Union road. The city is asking for members of the public to read the initial study, and submit their comments to Caltrans no later than September 1st.

A public meeting will also be held next week at 6 in the evening in the Paso Robles city council chamber to gather public input on the project. If there are no major comments, Caltrans and the city will proceed with the project’s design.